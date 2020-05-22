Cybersecurity Experts On Facebook fights against virus misinformation

In his first UK broadcast interview in five years, Mark Zuckerberg told the BBC that Facebook had, and would, remove any content likely to result in “immediate and imminent harm” to users. This has included Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s claim that scientists had “proved” there was a coronavirus cure and content from former broadcaster and conspiracy theorist David Icke, who suggested both that 5G mobile phone networks are linked to the spread of the virus and that a Jewish group was behind the virus.

He also said that Facebook had removed content from groups claiming that the rollout of the 5G digital network was a cause of the spread of the virus and in some cases encouraged those who believed that to damage the networks physical infrastructure. However, Facebook has insisted that unless there was the prospect of real imminent harm, then the company would and should allow what he called the “widest possible aperture” for freedom of expression on the internet.