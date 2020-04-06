Cybersecurity Expert Tackles The Zoom FBI Warning And What The Real Risks Are For Consumers

Following on from the FBI warning about using the American remote conferencing services company Zoom, due to the rise in “Zoombombing”, please see below for comments from cybersecurity expert on what the real risk of using Zoom and how to mitigate these risks.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris DeRamus , Co-founder & CTO,  DivvyCloud
April 06, 2020
As such, Zoom’s daily users have increased almost 2,000% in the past four months.
Amid the global pandemic, companies and individuals alike have been hastily adjusting to remote operations and increasingly utilizing digital communication platforms such as Zoom for work and personal use cases. As such, Zoom’s daily users have increased almost 2,000% in the past four months. However, this rapid adoption of Zoom has unearthed the discovery of personal Zoom videos left viewable o ....
Elliott Thompson, Principal Cybersecurity Consultant,  SureCloud
April 06, 2020
There have been some serious flaws affecting almost all Zoom products.
The main ongoing privacy concern with Zoom is that the employees of Zoom can view people’s video/audio. This doesn’t mean they do, but architecturally they can. The same is also true for Teams, Skype and most other video conferencing systems. Separate from the overall way that Zoom works, there have been several publicly disclosed vulnerabilities: 1) 2018 – Manipulate meetings/send fa ....
In this article