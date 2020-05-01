Cybersecurity Expert Reaction On Fingerprints Exposed By OnePlus Vulnerability

A OnePlus 7 security flaw could have exposed users’ fingerprints to hackers, according to Trusted Reviews. Although the vulnerability has now been fixed, it has not yet been revealed how long it was present for, meaning that bad actors may have been able to gain access to bitmap fingerprint images. This technology has previously proven to be vulnerable, with Max Tech publishing a YouTube video on how to hack the fingerprint scanner.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
May 01, 2020
Users are advised to use two layers of authorisation for any app considered of importance.
Like with any security, fingerprints are susceptible to attack – although, in this case, the risk is limited by certain constraints. Therefore, the most secure way of protecting your accounts or identity is with multiple layers of security. Users are advised to use two layers of authorisation for any app considered of importance such as email or financial apps, so should include a password as ....
