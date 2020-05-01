Cybersecurity Expert Reaction On Fingerprints Exposed By OnePlus Vulnerability

A OnePlus 7 security flaw could have exposed users’ fingerprints to hackers, according to Trusted Reviews. Although the vulnerability has now been fixed, it has not yet been revealed how long it was present for, meaning that bad actors may have been able to gain access to bitmap fingerprint images. This technology has previously proven to be vulnerable, with Max Tech publishing a YouTube video on how to hack the fingerprint scanner.
