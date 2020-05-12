Cybersecurity Expert On Intel Thunderbolt Port Flaw

Following the news around researchers finding a major bug in the Thunderbolt ports made by Intel and found in millions of PC’s, chief security scientist commented below as part of our expert commenting series.

Joseph Carson, Thycotic,  Chief Security Scientist
May 12, 2020
Unfortunately for this attack, there is no easy fix and any vendor’s hardware exposed by this attack.
The Thunderbolt flaw exposed on millions of computers is a serious issue as it allows an attacker only a matter of minutes to bypass the device security that keeps unauthorized users out. Though luckily for this attack, it does require physical access and requires visible tampering so it can only happen when an attacker is alone for several minutes with your computer. This means leaving your co ....
In this article