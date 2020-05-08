Cybersecurity Expert On Cisco Webex Phishing Uses Fake Cert Errors To Steal Credentials

In response to reports of new phishing attacks using fake certificate error warnings with graphics and formatting lifted from Cisco Webex emails to steal users’ account credential, a cybersecurity expert offers perspective.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
May 08, 2020
Criminal groups prey on their victims using urgent requests and fear to get their users to click on a link and entice them to log in on a fake website, all the while, stealing their credentials. This tactic is successful due to the reason that the target may not be aware of the nature of phishing links and to check the email address of the sender. A common rule of thumb is if an email is requesti ....Criminal groups prey on their victims using urgent requests and fear to get their users to click on a link and entice them to log in on a fake website, all the while, stealing their credentials. This tactic is successful due to the reason that the target may not be aware of the nature of phishing links and to check the email address of the sender. A common rule of thumb is if an email is requesting the user to login and correct an issue, launch the website, and use a saved bookmark link or a quick Google search for the product. Log in and verify if the information is accurate. Most of the time, it's not and just a way for the attacker to gain access to the victim's credentials. Organizations will want to have proper and timely security awareness and training for all employees. This way, they can spot and report any phishing attempts.
