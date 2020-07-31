Cybersecurity Expert Comments on EU Sanctions Against Cyberattacks

Recent news broke that the European Union (EU) is imposing its first-ever sanctions related to cybercrime, against six individuals and three entities accused of conducting disruptive cyberattacks in Europe. Cybersecurity experts provide an insight below on this news.
Tom Kellermann, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy , VMware Carbon Black
July 31, 2020
Geopolitical tension is manifesting in cyberspace and destructive attacks have increased by 102% since last year.
As the number of destructive cyberattacks continue to surge across the globe, nation-states are coming to an inflection point. The EU has is now leveraging economic power to penalize countries that launch destructive attacks. The newly imposed sanctions issued by the EU set a precedent that the world should follow. Geopolitical tension is manifesting in cyberspace and destructive attacks have incr ....As the number of destructive cyberattacks continue to surge across the globe, nation-states are coming to an inflection point. The EU has is now leveraging economic power to penalize countries that launch destructive attacks. The newly imposed sanctions issued by the EU set a precedent that the world should follow. Geopolitical tension is manifesting in cyberspace and destructive attacks have increased by 102% since last year, according to a recent report by VMware Carbon Black. With the ongoing cyberwarfare created by the multiplicity of malicious actors, it is time to leverage the power of policy to help prevent, discourage, and respond to cyber threats.
