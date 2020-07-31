Cybersecurity Expert Comments on EU Sanctions Against Cyberattacks

Recent news broke that the European Union (EU) is imposing its first-ever sanctions related to cybercrime, against six individuals and three entities accused of conducting disruptive cyberattacks in Europe. Cybersecurity experts provide an insight below on this news.

John Hultquist, Director of Intelligence Analysis,  FireEye
July 31, 2020
The Cloud Hopper campaign was a complex intelligence collection operation that was meant to gather intelligence rather than disrupt systems.
The European Union imposed sanctions against multiple people and organizations for their role in a number of cyberattacks and cyber espionage incidents. The sanctions are tied to the NotPetya and Ukraine blackout attacks carried out by the GRU as well as an act of cyber espionage that was attempted against the OPCW by that same organization. WannaCry was another global destructive event similar to ....
Tom Kellermann, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy ,  VMware Carbon Black
July 31, 2020
Geopolitical tension is manifesting in cyberspace and destructive attacks have increased by 102% since last year.
As the number of destructive cyberattacks continue to surge across the globe, nation-states are coming to an inflection point. The EU has is now leveraging economic power to penalize countries that launch destructive attacks. The newly imposed sanctions issued by the EU set a precedent that the world should follow. Geopolitical tension is manifesting in cyberspace and destructive attacks have incr ....
