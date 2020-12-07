Cybercrime Is Now A Trillion Dollar-plus Drag On The Global Economy And 1% Of Global GDP

McAfee has released a new report focused on the cost of cybercrime and its impact on global economies – both the overt costs as well as less obvious losses.

Through their research, McAfee estimates the annual global cost of cybercrime at around $945 billion, or just over 1% of global GDP. Add this to global spending on cybersecurity, expected to exceed $145 billion in 2020, and cybercrime is now a trillion dollar drag on the global economy. The research was conducted through a partnership with The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and survey of 1,500 global IT decision-makers.

However, 90% of companies reported hidden costs that went beyond monetary losses — including major reductions in productivity and lost work hours:

· The cost of downtime: The time during which technology and systems cannot be used at their normal level of functionality, with the average cost to organisations from their longest amount of downtime being $762,231.

· Lost work hours: Organisations lost, on average, 9 work hours when experiencing the downtime.

· Additional hidden costs: McAfee was able to pinpoint costs of cybercrime beyond the ransom; including everything from setting up new systems, to litigation, to cyber risk insurance, incident response team costs and more.

The full report can be found here: https://www.mcafee.com/enterprise/en-us/assets/reports/rp-hidden-costs-of-cybercrime.pdf

Experts Comments