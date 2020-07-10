Cyber Security Expert On 95% of Brits Unable to Consistently Identify Phishing Messages

As reported by Infosecurity, just 5% of Brits are able to recognize all scam emails and texts, a study from Computer Disposals Limited has found. Scam emails purporting to be from Facebook were shown to be most likely to trick people. Additionally, participants found it harder to spot scams via SMS messages compared to emails.

For the study, Computer Disposals created a quiz comprised of genuine recreated messages and emails from organizations including the UK government, Amazon, Disney Plus and Netflix alongside scam texts and emails that included the exact tactics being used by hackers to gain access to users’ accounts and personal details. They then asked 1000 individuals to try and distinguish between those that were genuine or fake. The respondents were observed to be naturally suspicious of all communications, however, with just 44% able to identify the genuine messages and emails.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
July 10, 2020
Technology can go so far but training is fundamental in combatting phishing emails.
Long gone are the days of seeing generic large-scale phishing emails entering our inboxes, as we have become accustomed to the obvious fakes and even see the warning signs from a distance. By nature, some people are more spontaneous than others and therefore more likely to act on impulse without giving it much thought, but such quick to click decision-making behavior in emails can be driven by the ....
