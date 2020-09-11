Cyber flashing and ‘pile on’ harassment targeted in online law reform proposals

As reported by ITV, in a bid to stem harmful behavior online, law reforms are now targeting abusive messages, cyber flashing, and “pile on” harassment have been proposed in a bid to stem harmful behavior online. As per the Law Commission, existing safeguards have failed to keep up with changes in how we communicate today. Few definitions:

Cyberflashing: when someone sends an unsolicited sexual image to another device nearby.

“pile on” harassment – where online harassment is co-ordinated against an individual – have become commonplace on the internet, via apps and across social media platforms. Yet online abuse covered under current communications offenses does not adequately address these types of incidents, the independent body said.