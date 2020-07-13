Cyber Experts Comment On US Secret Service Creates New Cyber Fraud Task Force

The U.S. Secret Service has announced the creation of the Cyber Fraud Task Force (CFTF) “designed to improve the coordination, sharing of expertise and resources, and dissemination of best practices for all its core investigations of financially-motivated cybercrime. The CFTFs will leverage the combined resources and expertise of both the ECTFs and FCTFs to collaboratively investigative the range of cyber-enabled financial crimes, from business email compromise (BECs) scams to ransomware attacks, from data breaches to the sale of stolen credit cards and personal information on the Internet.”