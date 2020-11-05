Cyber Experts Comment On Bitdefender Report: The ‘New Normal’ State Of Cybersecurity

In response to a new Bitdefender report which found that COVID-19 has left businesses at a far higher risk of cyber-attacks, largely due to their corporate infrastructure being exposed to attack vectors and threats that would not have been considered a year ago, experts from three cybersecurity firms offer perspective. 

James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
November 05, 2020
Keeping the external systems current with the latest software significantly reduces the risk of a successful attack.
All organizations must have a robust security program that includes a repeatable change management program to keep up to date on known vulnerabilities. Without up-to-date patching, it's an easy attack vector for cybercriminals, nation-states, and a beginning hacker to scan the internet to find network devices that are not up to date. Having vulnerabilities exposed to the internet is like leaving ....
Josh Bohls, Founder,  Inkscreen
November 05, 2020
I encourage IT leaders to look at all mobile applications being used by employees.
Indeed, the immediate rise of WFH initiatives caught many IT departments unprepared to address new threat vectors and data security concerns amid the newly amorphous network perimeter. The SMB data transfer protocol has long been a target of bad actors seeking to penetrate file servers. I encourage IT leaders to look at all mobile applications being used by employees to ensure that any apps that a ....
Chris Clements, VP,  Cerberus Sentinel
November 05, 2020
The mass migration to work from home hasn’t so much introduced new threats so much as it has redefined that default assumption.
For the past three decades or so, organizations have invested in centralized information security controls such as firewalls, IPS, and patching solutions that assume that the network population is safely inside the company’s perimeter. The mass migration to work from home hasn’t so much introduced new threats so much as it has redefined that default assumption, rendering the centralized contr ....
