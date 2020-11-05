Cyber Experts Comment On Bitdefender Report: The ‘New Normal’ State Of Cybersecurity

In response to a new Bitdefender report which found that COVID-19 has left businesses at a far higher risk of cyber-attacks, largely due to their corporate infrastructure being exposed to attack vectors and threats that would not have been considered a year ago, experts from three cybersecurity firms offer perspective.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Josh Bohls, Founder, Inkscreen
November 05, 2020
I encourage IT leaders to look at all mobile applications being used by employees.
Indeed, the immediate rise of WFH initiatives caught many IT departments unprepared to address new threat vectors and data security concerns amid the newly amorphous network perimeter. The SMB data transfer protocol has long been a target of bad actors seeking to penetrate file servers. I encourage IT leaders to look at all mobile applications being used by employees to ensure that any apps that a ....Indeed, the immediate rise of WFH initiatives caught many IT departments unprepared to address new threat vectors and data security concerns amid the newly amorphous network perimeter. The SMB data transfer protocol has long been a target of bad actors seeking to penetrate file servers. I encourage IT leaders to look at all mobile applications being used by employees to ensure that any apps that access files behind the firewall are engineered to be managed by the company, deploy timely patches to address newly discovered vulnerabilities, and commit to data privacy and data protection on an architectural basis. Thankfully there are EMM providers such as BlackBerry who assume the burden of testing and evaluating integrated applications from third-party vendors (such as Inkscreen) to ensure best-of-breed solutions for enterprise and government use cases.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Chris Clements, VP, Cerberus Sentinel
November 05, 2020
The mass migration to work from home hasn’t so much introduced new threats so much as it has redefined that default assumption.
For the past three decades or so, organizations have invested in centralized information security controls such as firewalls, IPS, and patching solutions that assume that the network population is safely inside the company’s perimeter. The mass migration to work from home hasn’t so much introduced new threats so much as it has redefined that default assumption, rendering the centralized contr ....For the past three decades or so, organizations have invested in centralized information security controls such as firewalls, IPS, and patching solutions that assume that the network population is safely inside the company’s perimeter. The mass migration to work from home hasn’t so much introduced new threats so much as it has redefined that default assumption, rendering the centralized controls built around it far less effective. Another area of weakness highlighted by the raft of recent VPN and other remote access product vulnerabilities is monolith patch culture. For many organizations, patching efforts are centered around Windows patches, with other third-party software and notably networking equipment only patched on an ad-hoc basis. This reliably leads to delays, confusion, and incomplete coverage for patching even serious security vulnerabilities in these systems.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]