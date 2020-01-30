Cyber Breach Causes Shares To Fall For Medical Manufacturing Firm Tissue Regenix

It has been reported that medical products maker Tissue Regenix Group said yesterday that its computer systems and a third-party IT service provider in the United States were accessed without authorization, sending its shares down as much as 22%. The company said it had taken the affected systems offline, appointed external specialists to investigate the incident and was in talks with relevant legal authorities, but did not provide details on when the incident occurred or came to light. The Leeds-based company’s ability to manufacture at its U.S. facility will be hit in the short term while the investigation continues, it said, adding that the incident is not believed to have affected its UK operations or financial systems.