Cyber-Attacks On WHO Increase 5X – Expert Insight

In response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) report that cyber-attacks on the organization have increased 5X, with a dramatic increase in the number of cyber attacks directed at its staff, and email scams targeting the public at large (for ex., this week, some 450 active WHO email addresses and passwords were leaked online along with thousands belonging to others working on the novel coronavirus response), an expert with Juniper Networks offers perspective.
