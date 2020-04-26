Cyber-Attacks On WHO Increase 5X – Expert Insight

In response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) report that cyber-attacks on the organization have increased 5X, with a dramatic increase in the number of cyber attacks directed at its staff, and email scams targeting the public at large (for ex., this week, some 450 active WHO email addresses and passwords were leaked online along with thousands belonging to others working on the novel coronavirus response), an expert with Juniper Networks offers perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Laurence Pitt, Global Security Strategy Director,  Juniper Networks
April 26, 2020
For an attacker, the theft of email addresses from WHO is valuable.
Organizations such as WHO will be targets because they are very visible to the current crisis and will be taking in large numbers of new, global contact details as they bring everyone together to work toward a solution. For an attacker, the theft of email addresses from WHO is valuable because they would expect for the list to contain up-to-date and relevant details that can be leveraged in the ge ....
