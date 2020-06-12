Cyber-attack Shuts Down Australia’s Largest Beer Brewer, Lion

Lion, Australia’s largest beer brewer, has confirmed it has been forced to shut down production after being hit by a cyber-attack on Monday, according to ABC Online. The company is working to measure the impact of the attack but has admitted it is affecting customers, suppliers and the whole supply chain. They have been forced to adopt manual systems to take orders and ship products across the country. This attack may have come at the worst time possible, as the company have that it will severely impact pubs and clubs trying to restock as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
June 12, 2020
Respite between cyberattacks is few and far between.
Respite between cyberattacks is few and far between. As companies focus more heavily on the shift in operations around the world, criminals have ramped up the pressure. By effect, more victims have been hit whilst their eyes have been diverted. Ignorance to ransomware is one thing, but when the volume of online threats is increased so greatly, it can be increasingly difficult to bat off all the
