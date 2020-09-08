Cyber attack on Newcastle Uni is part of a concerning trend – Experts Insight

Newcastle University has become the latest University to fall victim to ransomware in what has become over the last several years a very concerning trend. The cybersecurity expert reacted to this news below.

Adenike Cosgrove, Cyber Security Strategist, International,  Proofpoint
September 08, 2020
Almost 100% of cyber attacks require human interaction to be successful.
In recent years, the frequency, sophistication level, and cost of cyber attacks against universities has increased. The education sector saw the largest year-on-year increase of email fraud attacks of any industry in 2019, with 192% growth, averaging 40 attacks per institution. The coronavirus pandemic may have upped the ante with the security challenges posed by a rapid move to remote learning, ....
