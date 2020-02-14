Customer Data At Nedbank Breached By Third Party, Breaches On The Rise

South Africa-based Nedbank has disclosed that personal information of 1.7 million customers was breached by an IT services provider. This comes at the same time a new report has uncovered a sharp increase in incidents involving companies handling sensitive data for business partners and other clients. The total number of such third-party breaches hit 368 in 2019, up from 328 in 2018 and 273 in 2017 — a 35% increase in two years.