CTO On CCPA Enforcement

Following the enforcement of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) today, Darren Wray, CTO offers the following comment.

Darren Wray, CTO & Co-founder ,  Guardum
July 02, 2020
Regulators are almost certainly going to come down strongly on high-profile breaches or compliance failures to show they mean business.
CCPA was signed into law back in 2018 and made effective at the start of 2020, so businesses have had ample time to prepare. However, many firms will be severely tested over the coming weeks and months as they find out if their preparations will pass muster – particularly the ones that have not previously had to comply with GDPR. Up to this moment, everything has essentially been a practice run ....
