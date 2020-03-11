Covid-19 Poses Security Risk For Top Companies – Security Experts Response

It has been reported that COVID-19 is causing a digital threat. Forbes claims that coronavirus is a good opportunity for companies to test remote work structures. Everyone is covering COVID-19, few are covering the real risk that comes with trying to contain this virus.

Thousands of workers have been forced to work remotely as a result of this new health scare and thousands more across the globe are preparing to soon join them.

As top countries prepare to turn their brick and mortar offices into virtual work hubs, companies are forced to assess the vulnerability that comes with being remote.

Apps and platforms, like Slack and Whatsapp, that were created to help workforces sync across multiple locations can pose security that can compromise the vitality of any business.