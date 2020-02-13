Coronavirus Emotet – Expert Analysis

Cyber criminals are spreading the highly dangerous off-the-shelf Emotet, a phishing Trojan-turned-botnet, by exploiting widespread fears of infection by the novel coronavirus, according to ComputerWeekly. Disguised as an email from a provider of disability welfare services, the Emotet coronavirus campaign has targeted users in several Japanese prefectures. This is not the first time that hackers and scammers have taken advantage of the virus, and the first reports of criminals using coronavirus-themed emails to phish potential victims occurred just days after the illness began spreading.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
February 13, 2020
The coronavirus is a particularly newsworthy subject that is known around the world.
Disguising threats in current news topics is nothing new, but it still works extremely well on some people so cyber criminals tend to exploit them whenever they can. The coronavirus is a particularly newsworthy subject that is known around the world, so these sorts of campaigns tend to reach many people in all regions effectively. However, advice to spot such nefarious emails still remains the s ....
