Coronavirus Emotet – Expert Analysis

Cyber criminals are spreading the highly dangerous off-the-shelf Emotet, a phishing Trojan-turned-botnet, by exploiting widespread fears of infection by the novel coronavirus, according to ComputerWeekly. Disguised as an email from a provider of disability welfare services, the Emotet coronavirus campaign has targeted users in several Japanese prefectures. This is not the first time that hackers and scammers have taken advantage of the virus, and the first reports of criminals using coronavirus-themed emails to phish potential victims occurred just days after the illness began spreading.