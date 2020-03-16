Coronavirus Cash Handling Scare: Virus Lives On Paper; Spike in Mobile Payments & Fraud Risk – Expert Advise

As research today shows the Coronavirus can survive on paper-based surfaces for up to 24hrs, fear of handling cash is tangible amongst consumers due to Coronavirus, and until the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department issue an official statement about the safety of paper currency, many consumers are moving towards mobile payment platforms. But attackers are catching on and will be looking to exploit security vulnerabilities of this potential increased adoption of mobile payment apps.

Sam Bakken, Senior Product Marketing Manager,  OneSpan
March 16, 2020
Consumers should only download payment apps and the like from the official app stores.
Americans' adoption of mobile payments has always lagged behind other countries, but with the CDC's recent recommendation that commercial establishments limit the handling of cash, we expect to see an uptick in the adoption of mobile payments applications in the U.S. over the course of the next few weeks. While I think the adoption of mobile payments is progress, I wish it were under different ci ....
