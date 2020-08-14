Companies Hacked By RedCurl Cybercrime Group For Three Years

It has been reported that security researchers have uncovered a new Russian-based hacking group that they claim has been focusing on the past three years on corporate espionage, targeting companies across the world to steal documents that contain commercial secrets and employee personal data. Named RedCurl, the activities of this new group have been detailed in a 57-page report released today by cyber-security firm Group-IB. The company has been tracking the group since the summer of 2019 when it was first called to investigate a security breach at a company hacked by the group. Since then, Group-IB said it identified 26 other RedCurl attacks, carried out against 14 organizations, going as far back as 2018.