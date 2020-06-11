Comments On Unsecured Databases Attacked 18 Times Per Day By Hackers

The news is filled with instances where companies inadvertently leave databases exposed on the web – even sometimes for just hours before they realise the mistake has been made.

Comparitech set up a honeypot to do some research to see if it left a fake database exposed, what would happen. Researcher Bob Diachenko left the data exposed from May 11, 2020 to May 22, 2020. During that time, 175 unauthorised requests were made. He broadly refers to these requests as “attacks”. The honeypot averaged 18 attacks per day and the first attack came on May 12, just 8 hours and 35 minutes after deployment.

David Kennefick, Product Architect,  edgescan
June 11, 2020
Accidental exposure of databases is a lot more common than people think.
Accidental exposure of databases is a lot more common than people think. We see this all the time and notify clients daily about small exposures they may have introduced in their environments as part of our continuous asset profiling service. There has been a substantial improvement during the great cloud migration. Using a service such as AWS or Azure, which automatically locks down your machines
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
June 11, 2020
We see often that insecure steps are made when deploying instances in the cloud environment.
Finding exposed databases or devices on the internet today quite easy, as further proven by Comparitech's honeypot research. There are specially designed search engines that look for exposed devices on the internet, and even malware like Kaiji (as one example) automatically looks for exposed operating systems with root access. For this reason, a timestamp of less than 9 hours before the first
