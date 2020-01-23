Comments On Thousands Of WordPress Sites Hacked To Fuel Scam Campaign

134 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

According to security researchers, over 2,000 WordPress sites have been hacked to fuel a campaign that redirects visitors to scam sites containing unwanted browser notification subscriptions, fake surveys, giveaways, and fake Adobe Flash downloads. Security firm Sucuri detected this hacking campaign last week. Some of the vulnerable plugins seen being exploited are the “CP Contact Form with PayPal” and the “Simple Fields” plugins.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ameet Naik, Security Evangelist ,  PerimeterX
January 23, 2020
WordPress plugins are another example of third-party risks to websites, and have been a frequent target in the past.
WordPress plugins are another example of third-party risks to websites, and have been a frequent target in the past. A single compromised plugin can infect tens of thousands of websites in one stroke, hence they remain a popular attack vector. The technique seen in this attack is very similar to what we see with Magecart attacks where additional scripts are loaded from malicious domains. These scr ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article