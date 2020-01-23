Comments On Thousands Of WordPress Sites Hacked To Fuel Scam Campaign

According to security researchers, over 2,000 WordPress sites have been hacked to fuel a campaign that redirects visitors to scam sites containing unwanted browser notification subscriptions, fake surveys, giveaways, and fake Adobe Flash downloads. Security firm Sucuri detected this hacking campaign last week. Some of the vulnerable plugins seen being exploited are the “CP Contact Form with PayPal” and the “Simple Fields” plugins.

