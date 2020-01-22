Comments On The Hanna Anderson Magecart Attack

Hanna Anderson, a company that offers children’s clothes online, has been the target of a Magecart attack wherein their customers’ credit card information was stolen as they were making purchases. The attack was discovered after the credit cards were found for sale on the dark web.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
January 22, 2020
Organizations will want to restrict third-party vendors’ access to sensitive data.
Magecart is a simple bit of code that is sophisticatedly injected into websites to steal credit card information and most of the time unknowing to the website organization. It is important for organizations that use e-commerce websites with third-party connections or plugins to verify that they are up to date with all known patches and software. Hackers will leverage this information by sending p ....
[Read More >>]
Mike Bittner, Associate Director of Digital Security and Operations,  The Media Trust
January 22, 2020
By doing so, they will address not only security risk, but also quality and performance risks.
We need to call these attacks what they are: digital supply chain attacks. Some attacks use the same or similar code as Magecart, but a far greater number use a wide array of advanced techniques to redirect online shoppers and readers. Until companies take the insecurity of their digital supply chains seriously and monitor the code that runs on their sites, these attacks will continue. There's n ....
[Read More >>]
Robert Capps, VP ,  NuData Security
January 22, 2020
Once stolen, these card numbers are sold on the dark web for future fraudulent purchases.
Many websites, especially retailers, are suffering from Magecart-like attacks as hackers evolve the malware in an effort to steal credit card information on the web. With these continuous attacks, customers should check their credit card statements regularly or apply for a new one right away if theirs’ has been compromised. Once stolen, these card numbers are sold on the dark web for future frau ....
[Read More >>]

