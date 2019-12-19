California’s New Consumer Privacy Act will be going into effect in 2020 which will effectively give consumers more control over their private data. It is this new privacy law and others that will be implemented in the new year, that will impact online companies, especially those not prepared to comply with the new regulations.
Comments On Privacy As The New Norm In 2020
California’s New Consumer Privacy Act will be going into effect in 2020 which will effectively give consumers more control over their private data. It is this new privacy law and others that will be implemented in the new year, that will impact online companies, especially those not prepared to comply with the new regulations.
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
Join the Conversation
In this article