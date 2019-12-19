It has been reported that an unsecured database operated by the online retailer LightInTheBox left 1.3TB of data containing 1.6 billion shopper records exposed for a three-month period this year. In what the breach discovers VPNMentor described as a major lapse in LighInTheBox’s data security and potentially devastating to the victims exposing them to not only a cyberattack but potentially a physical confrontation as the data included enough clues to allow a malicious actor to discover their home address.
Comments On Online Retailer Leaks Data On 1.6 Billion Shoppers
It has been reported that an unsecured database operated by the online retailer LightInTheBox left 1.3TB of data containing 1.6 billion shopper records exposed for a three-month period this year. In what the breach discovers VPNMentor described as a major lapse in LighInTheBox’s data security and potentially devastating to the victims exposing them to not only a cyberattack but potentially a physical confrontation as the data included enough clues to allow a malicious actor to discover their home address.
