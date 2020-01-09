Comments On News: Barclays, Lloyds, RBS And HSBC All Hit By Travelex Cyber Attack

It has been reported that some of the UK’s biggest high street banks have been impacted following the cyber attack on Travelex – with Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Barclays among those left with no online travel money services. More than a dozen of the major banking players, also including Lloyds Banking Group and Virgin Money, said their online foreign currency systems are down following the New Year’s Eve attack on Travelex. Many are offering customers services in branches, but orders cannot be processed online.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
January 09, 2020
Globalised economies become increasingly interdependent with multiple points of failure progressively over time.
The latest Travelex drama is neither unexpected or surprising considering they have been mostly offline since the ransomware attack in late December. The bottom line is we are getting into a more fragile world, and we need to beef it up now. Overall, the inability of some of the world's largest banks to service its customers with online currency highlights the degree of interconnectivity and dependence in the new international economic order. Would anyone have flagged Travelex before the ransomware incident as critical infrastructure? Maybe. Maybe not. In the end, the ripple effects of even a delay in service with this one company are spreading. Globalised economies become increasingly interdependent with multiple points of failure progressively over time. The lesson is that it’s not just about you and your obvious supply chain. Anti-fragility and resilience are critically important to us collectively. There are lessons here no doubt that will emerge about how to handle an incident or how not to. Time will tell. But there are also lessons for us to look at collectively. With less distance than ever before between any two points in the connected world, the potential for even relatively small players to cause cascade failures needs to be understood and better modeled. The extent of the pain from Travelex with other companies and customers has yet to be seen and won’t until the dust settles.

