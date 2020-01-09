Comments On News: Barclays, Lloyds, RBS And HSBC All Hit By Travelex Cyber Attack

It has been reported that some of the UK’s biggest high street banks have been impacted following the cyber attack on Travelex – with Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Barclays among those left with no online travel money services. More than a dozen of the major banking players, also including Lloyds Banking Group and Virgin Money, said their online foreign currency systems are down following the New Year’s Eve attack on Travelex. Many are offering customers services in branches, but orders cannot be processed online.

It's 2020, and criminals are making millions by abusing – with little fear of arrest or prosecution – the technology on which today's world runs. Right now I see no reason to think things will be better by 2025. Reasons for it getting worse, those I see. https://t.co/I8R7bSqmJQ — Stephen "in Coventry" Cobb (@zcobb) January 8, 2020