On January 14th, Microsoft will discontinue support for Windows 7. This means any PCs still running the software will no longer receive security updates, software updates, or technical support for any issues. If people continue to use a Windows 7 PC after the January end date, the computer will still work however it will become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses.
Comments On Microsoft Will ‘End Of Life’ Support For Windows 7 And Windows Server 2008 On January 14
On January 14th, Microsoft will discontinue support for Windows 7. This means any PCs still running the software will no longer receive security updates, software updates, or technical support for any issues. If people continue to use a Windows 7 PC after the January end date, the computer will still work however it will become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses.
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
Join the Conversation
In this article