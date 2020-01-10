Comments On Microsoft Will ‘End Of Life’ Support For Windows 7 And Windows Server 2008 On January 14

On January 14th, Microsoft will discontinue support for Windows 7. This means any PCs still running the software will no longer receive security updates, software updates, or technical support for any issues. If people continue to use a Windows 7 PC after the January end date, the computer will still work however it will become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses.

Satnam Narang, Senior Research Engineer,  Tenable
January 10, 2020
In December 2019, Microsoft released fixes for CVE-2019-1458, an elevation of privilege vulnerability.
With Microsoft discontinuing support for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 on January 14, it is imperative that consumers and businesses take steps to ensure their systems are not vulnerable. In December 2019, Microsoft released fixes for CVE-2019-1458, an elevation of privilege vulnerability that was exploited in the wild. It affects both Windows 7 and Windows 2008 systems. Users of Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 who opt not to migrate to newer versions are at risk of being preyed upon by bad actors, leaving them vulnerable to attacks especially since these systems won’t be supported by Microsoft. We strongly encourage consumers and businesses to take stock of what Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 assets remain and make immediate plans for migration.

