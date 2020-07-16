Comments On Cybersecurity Firm Finds More Spyware Hidden In Chinese Tax Software

A security firm that last month highlighted spyware hidden in Chinese tax software issued a new report Tuesday shedding more light on how Western companies doing business in China are targeted for industrial espionage. Analysts at cybersecurity firm Trustwave say they have discovered a new type of malware they say was embedded in sales tax software — a different, older malicious tool than the previous one they found. In June, Trustwave’s SpiderLabs reported on malware they called GoldenSpy, which was hidden inside software that their client, a tech firm with ties to the U.S. defence industry, was required to install to pay local taxes. The malware secretly installed a back door that gave attackers complete access to the company’s networks, Trustwave reported.