Multiple Security Experts Comment On 172M Zynga Logins Leaked

The Guardian revealed that Zynga, a social game developer that created the likes of Farmville and Words With Friends, admitted to a hack in September, telling users that cyber-attacks were “one of the unfortunate realities of doing business today”. It did not reveal at the time how many accounts were affected, but now it has been revealed that the stolen database contained information on 172,869,660 unique accounts.

New breach: Zynga (creator of the Words with Friends game) suffered a data breach in September. Data included 173M unique email address, usernames and passwords stored as salted SHA-1 hashes. 69% were already in @haveibeenpwned. Read more: https://t.co/HgB09lvO3g — Have I Been Pwned (@haveibeenpwned) December 19, 2019