Comments On 160,000 Data Breaches Reported Since GDPR With Big Fines To Follow

Over 160,000 data-breach notifications have been made to authorities in the 18 months since Europe’s new digital privacy regulation, GDPR, came into force. The number of breaches and other security incidents being reported each day continues to rise and the number of significant fines is soon to follow.

