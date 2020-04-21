Commentary On VPN AD Attacks On Hospitals

Under the pressure to deliver the best patient care, a cyberattack is the last thing hospitals should have to deal with. This week, CISA issued a warning to users urging them to patch Pulse Secure VPN after the government agency observed malicious attackers targeting the systems of U.S. hospitals and government entities with ransomware using stolen Active Directory credentials.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]