Comment: Zoom Client Leaks Windows Login Credentials To Attackers

The Zoom Windows client is vulnerable to UNC path injection in the client’s chat feature that could allow attackers to steal the Windows credentials of users who click on the link.

When using the Zoom client, meeting participants can communicate with each other by sending text messages through a chat interface.

When sending a chat message, any URLs that are sent are converted into hyperlinks so that other members can click on them to open a web page in their default browser, Bleeping Computer reported.