Comment: Woman's Business Is Cloned On Instagram – Fighting The Scammers By Security Experts

September 14, 2020

The BBC reported today about a woman whose business was cloned on Instagram and she had to spend a lot of time "fighting to save her company's reputation".

Full story is here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-54026002

EXPERTS COMMENTS

Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion, Pixel Privacy

September 14, 2020

Unfortunately, Facebook, Instagram, and other social networks have left it up to their users to fight the evil cloners of the world. This means social media users need to remain alert, periodically taking steps to investigate any clones of their social networking accounts. I suggest doing periodic searches for similar usernames, doing reverse Google image searches for any images you have posted, and just generally staying alert for bad actors trying to pull a fast one.

Customers that do business with companies and individuals via social networks also need to remain alert, making sure to question any sudden requests for personal or financial information, and for any sudden "you are a winner!" notification from out of the blue. If you receive these types of requests or notifications, be sure to contact the social account on their known good account via direct message or via a known good email address.
