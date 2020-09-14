Comment: Woman’s Business Is Cloned On Instagram – Fighting The Scammers

288 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The BBC reported today about a woman whose business was cloned on Instagram and she had to spend a lot of time “fighting to save her company’s reputation”.

Full story is here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-54026002

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
September 14, 2020
Customers that do business with companies and individuals via social networks also need to remain alert.
Unfortunately, Facebook, Instagram, and other social networks have left it up to their users to fight the evil cloners of the world. This means social media users need to remain alert, periodically taking steps to investigate any clones of their social networking accounts. I suggest doing periodic searches for similar usernames, doing reverse Google image searches for any images you have posted, ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article