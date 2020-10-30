Comment: Wisconsin Republican Party Hacked For $2.3 Million

Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party’s account that was being used to help reelect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state, the party’s chairman told The Associated Press on Thursday. The party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday, said Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt. Hitt said the FBI is investigating. FBI spokesman Leonard Peace did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Chad Anderson, Research Engineer ,  DomainTools
October 30, 2020
This looks like an incident of BEC fraud which has cost the Wisconsin Republican party millions.
This looks like an incident of BEC fraud which has cost the Wisconsin Republican party millions. BEC fraud is an attack vector on the up. Cybercriminals appear to be discovering the reality that as opposed to engaging with ‘wide-net’ phishing campaigns, they can save time and energy in researching one individual within a business, such as a member of the finance or HR teams, and sending them a ....
