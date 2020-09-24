Comment: Vulnerability allows hackers full access to Instagram accounts

Security researchers at Check Point just-published research, identifying a Remote Control Execution (RCE) vulnerability in Instagram. The attacker would only need a single, malicious image to execute the attack. Check Point researchers summarised the attack method to three steps:

In effect, the vulnerability gives the attacker full control over the Instagram app and turns it into a spy tool with the power to create actions on behalf of the user: reading all direct messages on the Instagram account, deleting, or posting photos at will, manipulating account profile details. Since the Instagram application is known to have extensive permissions that are gateways to features and functionality on one’s phone, an attacker could use the vulnerability to access phone contacts, location data, phone cameras, and files stored on the device, turning the phone into a perfect spying tool. At the most basic level, the exploitation could be used to crash a user’s Instagram app, denying them access to the app until they delete it from their device and re-install it, causing inconvenience and possible loss of data.

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
September 24, 2020
One of the best ways to defend against this would be for people to be wary of incoming images, especially from unknown parties.
Stuart Sharp, VP of Solution Engineering,  OneLogin
September 24, 2020
By allowing remote access to an Instagram account, the attackers could use this for any purpose they wish.
