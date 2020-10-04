Comment: US Dept Of Treasury Warns Ransomware Victims Who Pay Could Be Fined

186 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It has been reported that the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing this advisory to highlight the sanctions risks associated with ransomware payments related to malicious cyber-enabled activities. Demand for ransomware payments has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as cyber actors target online systems that U.S. persons rely on to continue conducting business. Companies that facilitate ransomware payments to cyber actors on behalf of victims, including financial institutions, cyber insurance firms, and companies involved in digital forensics and incident response, not only encourage future ransomware payment demands but also may risk violating OFAC regulations. This advisory describes these sanctions risks and provides information for contacting relevant U.S. government agencies, including OFAC, if there is a reason to believe the cyber actor demanding ransomware payment may be sanctioned or otherwise have a sanctions nexus.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
October 04, 2020
the risk decision in paying a ransom was on the victim and their insurers which left them in control of potential life
As financial losses from cyber crime activity and ransomware attacks, in particular, have skyrocketed in recent years, the U.S. Treasury Department has imposed economic sanctions on several cyber criminals and cyber crime groups, effectively freezing all property and interests of these groups and making it a crime to do business with them. Until now, the risk decision in paying a ransom was on the ....
[Read More >>]
Edgard Capdevielle, CEO,  Nozomi Networks
October 04, 2020
Organisations that give into hackers’ demands are only supporting the profitability and growth of ransomware activity.
Ransomware attacks are continuing to rise, and without a doubt the stakes are getting higher. These attacks are increasing in volume and sophistication and while it might be tempting to pay a ransom, doing so only fuels the fire. We are seeing more instances where the public and private sector respond to the pressure and pay the ransom. In addition to this week's OFAC advisory, Senators Warren an ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article