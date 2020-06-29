Comment: University of California paid £1 Million ransom to Cyber criminals

The University of California in San Francisco (UCSF) says it has paid cybercriminals $1.14 million (£1 million) to decrypt a “limited number of servers” in its School of Medicine, which were hit by ransomware this month.

Ilia Kolochenko, CEO,  ImmuniWeb
June 29, 2020
We will likely see a steady growth of ransomware hacking campaigns targeting the public sector in 2020.
The disclosed technical details of the attack are obscure and insufficient to derive definitive conclusions about the origins and nature of this exorbitant incident. In light of the well-known malware reportedly used in the attack, we may, however, assume that the attack exploited a lack of IT asset visibility, improperly implemented security monitoring or patch management. Public schools frequen ....
