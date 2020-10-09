Comment: Two Thirds Of Businesses Experienced Increase In Endpoint And IoT Security Incidents

It has been reported that new research has shown that malware, insecure networks, and remote access top the list of concerns for enterprises as organizations embracing home working and hybrid IT face growing cyberthreats. The ongoing global pandemic that has led to massive levels of remote work and an increased use of hybrid IT systems is leading to greater insecurity and risk exposure for enterprises. According to new data released by Cybersecurity Insiders, 72% of organisations experienced an increase in endpoint and IoT security incidents in the last year, while 56% anticipate their organization will likely be compromised due to an endpoint or IoT-originated attack with the next 12 months.