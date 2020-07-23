Comment: Twitter Hackers Saw 36 Accounts’ Private Messages

Twitter has revealed that hackers viewed private direct messages (DMs) from 36 of the accounts involved in last week’s hack. It has not disclosed who they belonged to beyond saying one was owned by an elected official in the Netherlands. Twitter added that it does not believe any other former or current politicians had their DMs accessed. It is not clear how many of the accounts overlap with the 45 that tweeted a Bitcoin scam. Although Twitter has not named the Dutch official affected, local reports have indicated it is likely the far-right politician Geert Wilders. More information: https://www.bbc. co.uk/news/technology-53510574