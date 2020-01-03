COMMENT: Travelex Forced To Take Down Site Following Cyber Attack By Security Experts January 3, 2020 554 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email Travelex has been forced to take down its website after a cyber attack, a decision that has affected other services that use its services, including Tesco Bank. The foreign-currency seller has been working on the issue since the software virus attack on New Year’s Eve. EXPERTS COMMENTS Colin Bastable, CEO , Lucy Security January 03, 2020 But at any given time, up to 30% of employees can easily fall for phishing attacks. The Christmas/New Year period is ideal for phishing and other socially-engineered attacks – people are distracted, businesses are short-staffed and it is relatively easy to deliver a malware payload in a New Year-themed phishing email, or a fake year-end bonus email. Travelex makes for a juicy target – it is somewhat surprising that they were breached, but at any given time, up to 30% of employees can easily fall for phishing attacks, which are responsible for over 90% of losses from cybersecurity breaches. Share Like(4) Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4 January 03, 2020 It is important for companies to conduct regular security checks such as penetration testing. Details are very limited at this point as to what the cause of the attack was and to which extent Travelex systems have been impacted. The fact that the company can still conduct transactions over the counter would indicate that the attack is limited to the website and its functionality. Websites are the face of a company and are subject to the most attacks. It is important for companies to conduct regular security checks such as penetration testing, as well as vulnerability scan and regular assurance checks against the processing to ensure all public-facing aspects are up to date and running as secure as possible. Not only does such an attack bring services down, but depending on the vulnerability exploited and the duration for which it goes undetected, it can impact customers too. Share Like(1) Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, Comparitech January 03, 2020 A shutdown like this can cause a lot of financial damage as a result of lost business. Travelex has been tight-lipped about the details of the virus so far. Given that no customer data was leaked, I suspect the attack was intended to disrupt services rather than covertly steal information. Data breaches usually happen quietly unbeknownst to the victim. Ransomware seems a likely culprit, but it's difficult to say without more details. While customer info seems to be safe, that doesn't mean their funds are. A shutdown like this can cause a lot of financial damage as a result of lost business, as well as reputational damage that can lead to other businesses breaking ties and looking elsewhere for Forex services. Share Like(1) If you are an expert on this topic: Dot Your Expert Comments SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. : Subscribe Join the Conversation Join the Conversation Cancel Reply Will not be published. Website In this article Expert Comments
Travelex has been forced to take down its website after a cyber attack, a decision that has affected other services that use its services, including Tesco Bank.
The foreign-currency seller has been working on the issue since the software virus attack on New Year’s Eve.
