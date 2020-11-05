Experts Insight On Toy Maker Mattel Discloses Ransomware Attack

544 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

US toymaker Mattel revealed today that it suffered a ransomware attack that crippled some business functions, but the company says it recovered from the attack with no significant financial losses.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
November 05, 2020
Sharing best practices in resilience management and response is crucial if we want to fight off attackers.
It is refreshing to see an organisation recover from a cyberattack without major losses. Mattel's response to an initially successful breach managed to limit the attack and helped them regain control over their systems. Such a success story is not at all common. Usually, there is a substantial loss in business downtime and the financial costs associated with this. We hear about data that is stolen ....
[Read More >>]
Paul (PJ) Norris, Senior Systems Engineer,  Tripwire
November 05, 2020
Detecting the activity and changes that occur in your network is an important part of preventing ransomware from taking hold.
We see nearly endless headlines about ransomware, but underlying each of these incidents is a set of conditions that allowed that ransomware to take hold. Ransomware traverses networks using a variety of techniques, including taking specific actions to avoid detection. Asking for ransom is literally the last thing the ransomware does. Mattel's response to the compromise, and the fact that they we ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article