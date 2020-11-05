Experts Insight On Toy Maker Mattel Discloses Ransomware Attack

US toymaker Mattel revealed today that it suffered a ransomware attack that crippled some business functions, but the company says it recovered from the attack with no significant financial losses.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Paul (PJ) Norris, Senior Systems Engineer, Tripwire
November 05, 2020
Detecting the activity and changes that occur in your network is an important part of preventing ransomware from taking hold.
We see nearly endless headlines about ransomware, but underlying each of these incidents is a set of conditions that allowed that ransomware to take hold. Ransomware traverses networks using a variety of techniques, including taking specific actions to avoid detection. Asking for ransom is literally the last thing the ransomware does. Mattel's response to the compromise, and the fact that they we ....We see nearly endless headlines about ransomware, but underlying each of these incidents is a set of conditions that allowed that ransomware to take hold. Ransomware traverses networks using a variety of techniques, including taking specific actions to avoid detection. Asking for ransom is literally the last thing the ransomware does. Mattel's response to the compromise, and the fact that they were able to stop attackers on their tracks, should be taken as an example of how the correct security measures can really make the difference. Organizations that want to avoid becoming a ransomware headline need to focus their defense on prevention first and respond second. Detecting the activity and changes that occur in your network is an important part of preventing ransomware from taking hold.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]