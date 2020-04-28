Comment: Symlink Race Bugs Discovered In 28 Antivirus Products

It has been reported that security researchers have found “symlink race” vulnerabilities in 28 of today’s most popular antivirus products. The researchers said in a report that the bugs can be exploited by an attacker to delete files used by the antivirus or by the operating system, resulting in crashes or rendering the computer unusable. Given that almost all antivirus software runs with the highest privileges on the operating system, it will continue to be a high-value target for cybercriminals.