Comment: Ransomware Hackers Release Data From LG And Xerox After Both Refuse To Pay Ransom

The operators of the Maze ransomware have published today tens of GB of internal data from the networks of enterprise business giants LG and Xerox following two failed extortion attempts. The hackers leaked 50.2 GB they claim to have stolen from LG’s internal network, and 25.8 GB of Xerox data. Both of today’s leaks have been teased since late June when the operators of the Maze ransomware created entries for each of the two companies on their “leak portal.” The Maze gang is primarily known for its eponymous ransomware string and usually operates by breaching corporate networks, stealing sensitive files first, encrypting data second, and demanding a ransom to decrypt files.

Full story here: https://www.zdnet.com/article/ransomware-gang-publishes-tens-of-gbs-of-internal-data-from-lg-and-xerox/

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder,  CyberSmart
August 04, 2020
A significant amount of their workforce is now likely to be working via home WiFi networks, or even public WiFi networks.
A significant amount of their workforce is now likely to be working via home WiFi networks, or even public WiFi networks.

This is not a surprising finding by any means. Most people are just not aware of the many security measures they take for granted working in an office environment. The best thing a business of any size can do right now is immediately take the time to educate their employees on the fundamentals of cyber security.
[Read More >>]
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
August 04, 2020
The fact that criminals now routinely steal data before encrypting it with ransomware is a troubling trend that will only increase.
The fact that criminals now routinely steal data before encrypting it with ransomware is a troubling trend that will only increase.

Criminals are evolving their ransomware techniques and trying to send a signal that organisations should cave in to their demands and pay up quickly when extorted. The fact that criminals now routinely steal data before encrypting it with ransomware is a troubling trend that will only increase. This means that even if the affected organisations have backups in place, they can be extorted to not ha
[Read More >>]

