Comment: Ransomware Hackers Release Data From LG And Xerox After Both Refuse To Pay Ransom

The operators of the Maze ransomware have published today tens of GB of internal data from the networks of enterprise business giants LG and Xerox following two failed extortion attempts. The hackers leaked 50.2 GB they claim to have stolen from LG’s internal network, and 25.8 GB of Xerox data. Both of today’s leaks have been teased since late June when the operators of the Maze ransomware created entries for each of the two companies on their “leak portal.” The Maze gang is primarily known for its eponymous ransomware string and usually operates by breaching corporate networks, stealing sensitive files first, encrypting data second, and demanding a ransom to decrypt files.

Full story here: https://www.zdnet.com/ article/ransomware-gang- publishes-tens-of-gbs-of- internal-data-from-lg-and- xerox/