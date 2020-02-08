Comment: Ransomware Attacks Are Now Targeting Industrial Control Systems

A new threat report from cybersecurity company Dragos details the characteristics of a form of ransomware known as Ekans. This ransomware – also known as Snake – first emerged in December 2019 and has been designed for use against Windows systems used in industrial environments.

Researchers found Ekans contains a list of commands and processes associated with a number of industrial control system-specific functionalities aimed at stopping these functions in a ransomware attack.

While this functionality is described as limited, researchers’ analysis of Ekans notes that it still represents “a deeply concerning evolution in ICS-targeting malware” because it indicates that cyber criminals are now targeting ICS operation systems purely for financial gain.