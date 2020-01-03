A computer virus forced a US maritime base offline for more than 30 hours, the country’s coast guard has revealed. Ransomware interrupted cameras, door-access control systems and critical monitoring systems at the site. The agency did not reveal the name or the location of the facility targeted by the attack.
Officials said they believed the ransomware was sent in a malicious email link, clicked by an employee, the BBC reported yesterday.
Comment: Ransomware Attack Takes US Maritime Base Offline
