Comment: Ransomware at healthcare firm delays clinical trials

A US healthcare company that sells software used in hundreds of clinical trials, including the crash effort to develop tests, treatments, and a vaccine for the coronavirus, was hit by a ransomware attack that has slowed some of those trials over the past two weeks. The attack on eResearchTechnology, began two weeks ago when employees discovered that they were locked out of their data by ransomware, an attack that holds victims’ data hostage until they pay to unlock it. ERT said clinical trial patients were never at risk, but customers said the attack forced trial researchers to track their patients with pen and paper.

Full story here: https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/health-tech-firm-testing-coronavirus-treatments-hit-by-ransomware-attack

James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
October 06, 2020
If the cybercriminals are successful, an effective monitoring program will detect the exfiltration of data.
Healthcare organizations are a prime target for ransomware, as they contain sensitive patient data. For large, profitable organizations, cybercriminals know that they have the means to pay the ransom after their data is stolen. Unfortunately, cybercriminals are stealing intellectual property to auction it to the dark web to increase their financial profits from the attack. Having a defense-in-dep ....
