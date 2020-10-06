Comment: Ransomware at healthcare firm delays clinical trials

A US healthcare company that sells software used in hundreds of clinical trials, including the crash effort to develop tests, treatments, and a vaccine for the coronavirus, was hit by a ransomware attack that has slowed some of those trials over the past two weeks. The attack on eResearchTechnology, began two weeks ago when employees discovered that they were locked out of their data by ransomware, an attack that holds victims’ data hostage until they pay to unlock it. ERT said clinical trial patients were never at risk, but customers said the attack forced trial researchers to track their patients with pen and paper.

