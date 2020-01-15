Comment: Peekaboo Moments Suffers Breach Leaving Thousands Of Baby Images And Videos Exposed

It has been reported that thousands of baby videos and images are being left unsecured and exposed to the internet by Peekaboo Moments, a mobile app. This is due to the app’s developer, Bithouse Inc., leaving an Elasticsearch database open on the internet.

Baby's First Data Breach: App Exposes Baby Photos, Videos: Peekaboo Moments Hasn't Responded to Warning That It's Exposing Personal Content A baby photo and video-sharing app called Peekaboo Moments is exposing sensitive logs through an exposed… https://t.co/pfv9BKCLuD pic.twitter.com/jYFUo8Gx9T — Shah Sheikh (@shah_sheikh) January 14, 2020