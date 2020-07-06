Comment: North Korean Hackers Linked to Credit Card Stealing Attacks on US Stores

Hackers from North Korea have been stealing payment card information from customers of large retailers in the U.S. and Europe for at least a year, reveals new research released today. The fraudulent activity, which researchers attribute to the Lazarus (Hidden Cobra) group of nation-state hackers, used legitimate websites to exfiltrate the stolen credit card data and camouflage the operation. Stealing credit card information from customers of online stores has become a growing threat over the past years. These are known as MageCart attacks and threat actors rely on malicious scripts (web skimmers) that copy the sensitive information from the checkout page.

Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder,  CyberSmart
July 06, 2020
It is critical that businesses keep their e-commerce software up-to-date and review their basic security settings.
The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated society's transition to a cashless economy and cybercriminals are clearly taking advantage of the increase in online spending. Online retailers need to be prioritizing their cybersecurity right now. Luckily, that doesn't have to be difficult or costly. Following the basics of cyber hygiene can go a long way in preventing these types of breaches which are often d ....
