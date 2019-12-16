It has been reported that New Orleans has declared a state of emergency after falling victim to a cyber attack which forced the shutdown of all the city government’s computers. The attack, which was first detected at 5 am on Friday, intensified as staff logged on for work about three hours later. Officials detected ransomware and phishing attempts, forcing the city to take all its computers offline at 11 am on Friday.
Comment: New Orleans Government Shut Down By Massive Cyber Attack
